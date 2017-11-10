The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

NOVEMBER 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joey Basulito, 31, Galliano. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Ronald Coleman, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS); distribution/manufacture crack cocaine.

Lance Dupuy, 25, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Victor Gonzales, 25, Galliano. Simple criminal damage to property.

Dia Guidroz, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Ashley Hood, 34, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

David Jones, 30, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Ronald Jones Jr., 37, Franklin. Contempt of court.

Terry Ledet Jr., 30, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Michael Molaison, 53, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Kenneth Naquin Jr., 31, Bourg. Contempt of court.

Heather Roberts, 34, Labadieville. Contempt of court (8 CTS).

Hector Ruiz-Ocasio, 61, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jake Richard, 29, Erath. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Elizabeth Avila, 25, Thibodaux. D.W.I-1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Maximum Speed limit.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sandra Brooks, 49, Covington. Filling a false petition for protective order (Felony). Criminal mischief-filling a false police report. Domestic abuse battery (Misd). Defamation (Misd).

Tina Jones, 51, Houma. Fugitive.

Ron Landry, 46, Loranger. Contempt of court (3 CTS). Resisting an officer (Misd).

Michael Lirette Sr., 66, Raceland. First-degree rape (sex offense).

Aukee Moore, 20, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole. Contempt of court.

Michael Morris, 32, Luling. Violation of probation/parole. Contempt of court.

Michael Rodrigue, 57, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace-offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Hector Ruiz-Ocasio, 61, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Charlene Shelby, 56, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Byron Thomas, 26, Raceland. Contempt of court. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Felony).

Rosheba Waller, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Kevin Percle, 49, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation (Felony). Resisting an officer (Misd).

Nancy Smith, 42, Thibodaux. Theft (Felony).