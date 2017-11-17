The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NOVEMBER 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Johnson, 27, LaPlace. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Operating veh. w/suspended license; other offenses. Contempt of court (3 CTS). Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony).

Thibodaux Police Department

Joseph Boyd, 71, Thibodaux. Operating veh. w/suspended license; no license issued. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. Operating a veh. while intoxicated (1st offense).

Louisiana State Police

Cody Granier, 37, Chackbay. D.W.I.-2nd offense (Bac 0.8 to .15) (Misd). Careless operation. Hit and run driving with no personal injury (Misd).

James Mills, 58, Middleburg, FL. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W. I. -1st offense (Bac .8 to .15) (Misd).

NOVEMBER 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Harvey Allen III, 38, Larose. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

Roland Faul, 40, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

John Johnson, 66, Fugitive.

Johnny Poindexter, 37, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Jeremiah Williams, 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jason Brown, 33, Luling. Theft of goods (Misd).

Jasmine Dupont, 19, Gibson. Fugitive.

Paul Falgout, 52, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Amanda Fields, 25, Bayou Black. Fugitive. Poss. of marijuana (1st offense) (Misd). Temporary registration plates (Altered/expired).

Rodrick Lyons, 32, Grey. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Brian Martin, 51, Lockport. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

David Massey, 41, Houma. Fugitive. Contempt of court (4 CTS).

Jermaine Miles, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Cole Rodriguez, 34, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Chase Terrebonne, 22, Larose. Violation of probation/parole.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Anastasia Fitzmorris, 55, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Roxie Toups, 22, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jeremy Jamison, 38, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

NOVEMBER 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Adams, 32, Larose. Domestic abuse aggravated assault. Domestic abuse battery (Felony). False imprisonment: offender armed w/dangerous weapon (Felony).

Hunter Daisy, 24, Theriot. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of Klonopin (Clonazepam) (Felony). Poss. with intent to dist. marijuana.

Roland Faul, 40, Houma. Fugitive.

Corey Hernandez, 34, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Ryan Hernandez, 32, Grand Isle. Contempt of court.

Jeremy Trahan, 32, Gray. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Henderson Triggs Jr., 51, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Lisa Chiasson, 52, Chauvin. Careless operation; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Thibodaux Police Department

Kion Caldwell, 28, Thibodaux. Pedestrians on Highways. Resisting an officer.

Daekwon Duncan, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; possession of marijuana 2nd offense.

Damian Johnson, 19, Thibodaux. Illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Oren Richard, 20, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Roderick Thomas, 47, New Orleans. Fugitive; resisting an officer.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Tracy Shackelford, 41, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Patricia Arceneaux, 58, Lockport. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I 2nd offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.

NOVEMBER 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tonya Bergeron, 51, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court.

Randell Calloway Sr., 29, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Joseph Chouest Jr., 51, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Jamar Ellis, 36, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Travis Guillot, 45, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Amir Walker, 28, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Derrick Watkins, 31, Napoleonville. Contempt of court (5 CTS).

Louisiana State Police

Joshua Adams, 28, Raceland. Careless operation; D.W.I 1st offense.