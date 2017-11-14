The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

November 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rachenel Camel, 24, Metarie. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Travis Cantrelle, 38, Homeless, Larose. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Jacob Hinton, 33, Gray. Possession of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses.

Corey Leblanc, 36, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Hollie Magee, 33, Gray. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Thibodaux Police Department

Alexus Bowman, 24, Baton Rouge. Contempt of court.

Roy Vizier, 50, Cut Off. Possession of marijuana 3rd and subsequent offenses; hit and run driving; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Albertine Wiggins, 34, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

November 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Charles Guidry, 37, Galliano. Theft of goods; resisting an officer.

Thibodaux Police Department

Jorge Elizondo, 32, Thibodaux. Violation of protective orders.

Lauren Reed, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Louisiana State Police

Rudolph Chiasson, 57, Cut Off. D.W.I 1st offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Mason Daigle, 22, Raceland. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Ian Porche, 34, Thibodaux. Careless operation; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.