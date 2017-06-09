Local agencies announce recent arrest, May 4-6

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

MAY 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Melissa Walker, 53, Napoleonville. Issuing worthless checks; fugitive; contempt of court.

Louisiana State Police

Gregory Pelphrey, 54, Gibson. DWi (2nd); driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Christopher Milek, 29, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

MAY 5, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Courtney Christen, 26, Lockport. Violation of probation/ parole.

Britnie Davidson, 30, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Melissa Domangue, 43, Duson. Contempt of court.

Mark Gaspard, 54, Baton Rouge. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Christopher Goss, 33, Denham Springs. Contempt of court.

Isaiah Hilliard, 19, Thibodaux. Obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; flight from an officer; stop lamps and turn signals required; driver must be licensed.

William Regan, 19, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Michael Soudelier, 35, Bourg. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Thibodaux Police Department

Tyrone Jackson, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Martha Lee, 45, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Grand Isle Police Department

Edward Francois, 51, Baton Rouge. Speeding; driving while suspended.

MAY 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jared Falgout, 35, Lockport. Possession of suboxone; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Olivia Plaisance, 23, Houma. Contempt of court; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana.

MAY 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anson Dillon, 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jayce Leblanc, 37, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/ parole.

Brandon Lee, 23, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Melissa Matherne, 35, Larose. Fugitive.

Diamond Mcintyre, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; simple battery.

Ashley Rogers, 32, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Charlene Shelby, 55, Raceland. Aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Michael Soudelier, 35, Bourg. Fugitive (4 cts).

Jesse Vegas, 22, Galliano. Violation of probation/ parole.