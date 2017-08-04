Local agencies announce recent arrest, July 30-August 2

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

JULY 30, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace – appearing in an intoxicated condition.

JULY 30, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Chanlor Rogers, 24, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Shantell Taylor, 35, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

JULY 31, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandie Bentley, 38, Raceland. Theft by shoplifting; Enter/remain after being forbidden.

Felicia Daigle, 31, Napoleonville. Contempt of court. (4 CTS)

Kelvin Vincent, 33, Gray. Contempt of court.

JULY 31, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Roddy Hebert, 44, Lockport. Enter/remain after being forbidden; unauthorized use of a movable; resisting an officer.

Tony Vedros, 26, Matthews. Violation of probation/parole.

JULY 31, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Deanna Mitchell, 37, Thibodaux. Cruelty to juveniles.

Frank Mitchell IV, 44, Thibodaux. Cruelty to juveniles.

Melissa Rodrigue, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 1, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Natasha Allen, 43, New Orleans. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Maidy Berzas, 25, Denham Springs. Simple criminal damage to property (misd). Contempt of court (2 CTS). Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (Felony). Theft of a firearm (Felony).

Calvin Every IV, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jennifer Joseph, 46, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Manuel Meek Sr., 43, Lockport. Resisting an officer (Misd). Simple obstruction of a highway of commerce (Misd). Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation (Felony). Violation of protective orders (Misd).

George Robichaux Sr., 62, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace – offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Suzana Sousa, 37, Raceland. Resisting an officer (Misd). Obstruction of justice – destruction/damage/vandalism (Felony). Bicycles – front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Cory Cortez, 25, Raceland. Contempt of court. (2 CTS)

Kelvin Vincent, 33, Gray. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Horace Walker, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 1, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Treyon Williams, 24, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

AUGUST 1, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

John Gravois III, 52, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Gage Blanchard, 21, Napoleonville. Fugitive.

Corey Chaisson, 40, Bosier City. Fugitive.

Albert Daniels III, 42, Fugitive.

Allen Flores, 26, Gheens. Contempt of court.

Kasey Ford, 35, Lockport. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Joshua Miller, 26, Cut Off. Contempt of court. (2 CTS)

Derionte Neal, 18, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Dax Prejean, 23, Vacherie. Fugitive.

Jared Richeaux, 30, Larose. Cruelty to juveniles.

Jada Verdin, 31, Larose. Cruelty to juveniles.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Mark Tastet, 30, Lockport. Simple burglary.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Kelly Brown, 38, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Lafourche Parish Council

Catina Lee, 43, Cut Off. Leased movable, obtain by false representation, failure to return or surrender.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Shervie Tabor Jr., 20, Vacherie. D.W.I (2nd offense); Driving on roadway laned for traffic.