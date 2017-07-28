Local agencies announce recent arrest, July 23-26

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rosalie Bergeron, 25, Houma. Illegal possession of stolen things (Felony); Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony); Resisting an officer (MISD).

Dapege Doucet, 39, Lockport. Enter/remain after being forbidden.

Travis Lacoste, 28, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery involving strangulation (Felony); Contempt of court.

JULY 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Borne, 38, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jeffery Desalvo, 33, New Orleans. Illegal possession of stolen things (Felony).

Derrick Farlow Sr., Contempt of court (2 CTS); false imprisonment (MISD); domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (Felony).

Jacob Hebert, 22, Galliano. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Johnothan Hebert, 28, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Mark Johnston, 28, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Terry Lacoste, 46, Patterson. Residential contractor fraud (Felony).

Chase Poindexter, 34, Raceland. Theft of goods.

Shawn Preston, 38, Larose. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Troy Ramil, 47, Galliano. Violation of protective orders.

JULY 24, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Marvin Thibodaux Jr., 29, Cut Off. Contempt of court (4 CTS); Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle with suspended license; D.W.I second offense.

JULY 23, 2017

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

Philip Green, 26, Thibodaux. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Council.

JULY 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell Badeaux, 23, Cut Off. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (Felony).

Christopher Vizier, 36, Galliano. Theft (Felony); unauthorized entry of a place of business (Felony); Theft of motor vehicle (Felony).

JULY 24, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Nicole Braud, 31, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

JULY 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Billy Bellanger Sr., 61, Raceland. Theft of a motor vehicle (felony); Theft (felony).

Jason Francis, 40, Houma. Contempt of court.

Rochelle Gisclair, 23, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Scotty Gisclair, 31, Larose. Unspecified warrant issued by Lafourche, LA (Contempt of court).

Megan Hebert, 28, Thibodaux. Theft (Felony).

Edward Keller Sr., 71, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Amber Kief, 30, Grand Isle. Contempt of court; Fugitive.

Regina Lasseigne, 43, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Trey Picou, 23, Des Allemands. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Davin Roberts, 34, Lockport. Contempt of court; Violation of probation/parole; resisting an officer.

Beatrice Wallace, 24, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Justin Ward, 36, Paradis. Contempt of court.

Crystal Sanchez, 33, Cut Off. Simple battery (2 CTS).

JULY 25, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Kiewana Price, 31, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Tommy Danos, 51, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

JULY 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Destiny Bruce, 19, Cut Off. Traffic control signals (2 CTS); Reckless operation with accident; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed.

Sean Chauvin, 23, Cut Off. Contempt of court (6 CTS).

Justin Comeaux, 26, Paradis. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Bobby Deleon, 50, Hattiesburg MS. Sexual battery (4 CTS); aggravated incest (4 CTS).

Meaghan Eymard, 27, Marrero. Illegal possession of stolen things (Felony).

Adam Guidry Sr., 33, Montegut. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Joshua Harris, 22, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Delta Porter, 41, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Nathan Thomisee, 38, Houma. Contempt of court.

Jeffrey Vashold Jr., 31, Larose. Theft of a motor vehicle (Felony).

Wilson Verdin, 72, Montegut. Contempt of court (4 CTS).