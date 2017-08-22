Local agencies announce recent arrest, August 16-20

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

CORRECTION: Tabatha Tabilinsky, 27, of Denham Springs, arrest was incorrectly posted on the Sunday, Aug. 20th edition. She was not charged with unauthorized use of access card as theft (2 CTS); and identity theft (2 CTS).

Tabatha Tabolinsky was charged with distribution of suboxone.

AUGUST 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jovi Boudreaux, 23, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Candice Carrere, 29, Houma. Simple battery of the infirm.

Brent Poiencot, 41, Thibodaux. Identity theft. (43 CTS).

Lashawn Thompson, 30, Thibodaux. unauthorized use of access card as theft (2 CTS); identity theft (2 CTS).

AUGUST 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Travis Barlow, 30, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Zane Bergeron, 23, Houma. Contempt of court (2 CTS); forgery.

Randy Bourgeois Sr., 34, Houma. Fugitive.

Robert Bourgeois, 49, Cut Off. Simple burglary (2 CTS).

Chelsea Guidry, 26, Thibodaux. Identity theft. (43 Counts)

Nicholas Hymel, 32, Golden Meadow. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Council.

Bruce Johnson, 37, Napoleonville. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Kendriontae Johnson, 18, Thibodaux. First degree rape.

Jonathan Mejia, 34, Sulpher. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Amber Miller, 23, Houma. Simple criminal damage to property; home invasion.

Brent Oneal Jr., 38, Amite. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Jared Plaisance, 29, Lockport. Domestic abuse with child endangerment (2 CTS).

Vaughn Robertson, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Mark Williams, 43, Thiboduax. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Jamie Adams, 31, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

David Lagarde Jr., 40, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Delta Porter, 41, Raceland. Contempt of court; simple battery; resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Darby Smith, 46, Larose. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 17, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Walter Nelson III, 35, Lockport. Obstructing public passages; contempt of court; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer w/force or violence.

AUGUST 18, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence Brickley Jr., 52, Raceland. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Kenneth Chambers, 36, Raceland. Simple battery (2 CTS).

Jessie Devillier, 45, Galliano. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; bicycles – front lamps, side and rear reflectors required between sunset and sunrise; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Bruce Johnson, 37, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

James Belanger3, 30, Bayou Blue. Simple arson.

Nicholas Ordoyne, 24, Bayou Blue. Fugitive.

AUGUST 18, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Nick Broussard, 39, Lockport. D.W.I – 2nd Offense; Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

AUGUST 18, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Douglas Brown Jr., 31, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Torrence Davis, 26, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer; contempt of court.

Darren Thibodaux, 42, Thibodaux. Illegal carrying of a weapon in presence of CDS; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Timothy Brown Jr., 51, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Ryan Carlos, 26, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

AUGUST 19, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Sedrick Bartholomew, 49, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; Stop lamps and turn signals required.

Brian Curole, 22, Lockport. Illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Norris Verdon, 28, Fort Worth, TX. Fugitive; Driver must be licensed; switched plates; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

AUGUST 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Uneika Day, 23, Harvey. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana 1st offense; fugitive.

Tim Molaison Sr., 51, Raceland. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Errick Pensis, 21, Bayou Blue. Violation of protective orders.

Jessica Curole; 46, Mathews. Contempt of court.

Chucky Domangue, 42, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine.

Jennifer Hatfield, 41, Lockport. Possession with intent to distribute heroin; fugitive; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

T-Pringa Johnson, 40, Lockport. Distribution of marijuana.

Danny Pepper Jr., 48, Petal, MS. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Chad Wendt, 37, Raceland. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

AUGUST 19, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Iraneka Amos, 26, Labadieville. Contempt of court (2 CTS); simple battery.

AUGUST 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Candice Carrere, 29, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

Steven Matherne, 30, Houma. Stalking; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Mark Tardo, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; criminal trespass.

AUGUST 20, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Anthony Carroll, 45, Gheens. D.W.I 1st offense; speeding 11-20 miles over.

Chase Hawthorne, 21, Houma. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; speeding 11-20 miles over.

AUGUST 20, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Columbus Kennedy, 50, Thibodaux. Theft.

Byronjovi Longon, 22, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property.

Lionel Scott, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.