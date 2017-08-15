The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Matthew Landry 40, homeless. Driving under suspension; no proof of insurance; no proof of registration; theft under $500; identity theft.

Robert Jackson, 32, Grand Isle. Domestic abuse battery.

AUGUST 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Terry Burnley, 56, Chauvin. Fugitive.

Amber Miller, 23, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

AUGUST 9, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Michael Ooten, 48, Edmond, OK. Hit and run driving with no personal injury; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation; no dl on person.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Richard Weaver Jr., 39, Gonzales. Speeding in posted zone; driving while suspended.

AUGUST 10, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Celeste Bychurch, 29, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Jose Casillas, 46, Corpus Christi, TX. Contempt of court.

Drake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Rhonda Hall, 60, Houma. Contempt of court.

Ethan Lecompte, 37, Bourg. Contempt of court (5 CTS); violation of probation/parole.

Kevin Bergeron, 51, Houma. Fugitive.

Destiny Miller, 21, Houma. Home invasion.

AUGUST 10, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Orenthius Richard, 40, Thibodaux. Reckless operation with accident; hit and run driving with no personal injury.

Dequinn Jackson, 20, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

AUGUST 10, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Travis Walker, 34, Harvey. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

AUGUST 11, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Francine Avera, 32, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery.

Rhese Bromell, 26, Raceland. Public intimidation; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

Gene Griffin, 63, Golden Meadow. Issuing worthless checks (3 CTS).

Rhonda Hall, 60, Houma. Fugitive.

Shane Hotard, 30, Golden Meadow. Careless operation; stop lamps and turn signals required; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; use of certain wireless telecommunication devices for text messaging prohibited.

Justillian Hyde, 39, Houma. Violation of protective orders.

Jonathan King, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Heath Matherne, 41, Raceland. Issuing worthless checks.

Shawn Meier, 27, Bourg. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Council.

Charles Morgan, 33, Cut Off. Revocation of parole for violation of condition.

Travis Naquin, 40, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jason Ougel, 27, Cut Off. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.

Elijah Rodrigue, 39, Thibodaux. Intimidating, impeding or injuring witness/officers.

Dillon Terrebonne, 23, Larose. Contempt of court.

Amad Vincent, 31, Gray. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Counsel.

Richard Woods Jr., 28, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Jermie Charles, 28, Galliano. Possession of firearm/carry conceal weapon by convicted felon; violation of protective orders; aggravated criminal damage to property; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Joel Munguia, 35, Leeville. Dialing or using parish emergency phone system prohibited.

AUGUST 2, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Jake Green, 31, Grand Isle. Domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace by intoxication; resisting an officer; refusal to give info.

Lyndsey Dixon, 31, Grand Isle. Domestic abuse battery; resisting; refusal to give info.

Tyler Michel, 30, Paulina. Driving a vehicle while intoxicated. Improper lane usage.

AUGUST 11, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Brenner Callais, 26, Galliano. D.W.I 1st offense; failure to drive on right side of road.

AUGUST 12, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Norman Bourg Jr., 40, Montegut. Fugitive; contempt of court.

Jacob Falgout, 31, Lockport. Telephone communications; improper language harassment.

Marco Antonio Fregoso, 43, Corpus Christi, TX. D.W.I 1st offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Corey Hood, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Gregory Kaufman, 34, Raceland. Sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited (5 CTS).

Bradley Billiot, 27, Golden Meadow. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of xanax; possession of valium; possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of adderall; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Matthew Mayberry, 24, Galliano. Possession of valium; distribution of methamphetamine; distribution of marijuana; possession of xanax; headlamps for motor vehicle and motorcycles; possession of adderall; distribution of drug paraphernalia.

AUGUST 12, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Kelly Ordoyne, 21, Golden Meadow. Theft.

AUGUST 12, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Tammy Richard, 47, Thibodaux. Possession of marijuana 1st offense; domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property.

AUGUST 12, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Santiago Galo-Zuniga, 42, Larose. Operating vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.

AUGUST 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Breezy Allemand, 33, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery.

Jewann Baptiste, 22, Houma. Fugitive.

Eric Barnes, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Derrick Galjour, 25, Galliano. Fugitive.

Courtney Hamilton, 23, Lafayette. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

AUGUST 13, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Hilton Anselmi Jr., 35, Lockport. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property.

Roddy Hebert, 44, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

AUGUST 13, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Victor Dennis, 58, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; fugitive.

Ulysses Henderson, 70, Thibodaux. D.W.I 2nd offense; speeding; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Heidi Oldon, 35, Homeless. Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Nelson Taylor Sr., Thibodaux. Fugitive.