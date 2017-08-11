The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 8, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tilden Billiot Jr., 48, Galliano. Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited (Felony). Possession of klonopin (clonazepam) (Felony). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Randy Borne Jr., 37, Golden Meadow. Violation of protective orders (Misd). Resisting an officer (Misd).

Jason Bourg, 48, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Tyronne Cheramie, 45, Galliano. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon (Felony). Sale/dist./poss. of legend drug without prescription of order prohibited (Felony). Poss. of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony. Illegal possession of stolen firearm. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony). Poss. with intent to distribute heroin. Poss. of marijuana – 1st offense (Misd).

Drake Credeur, 21, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Shawn Diggs, 27, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

AUGUST 8, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Charles Collins, 51, Golden Meadow. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses. Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Shawn Diggs, 27, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 8, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Robert Girvin, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christian Palacios, 23, Thibodaux. Obstructing public passages.

AUGUST 9, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Mary Chauvin, 33, Larose. Violation of probation/parole; contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jawaun Robertson, 21, Houma. Contempt of court (7 CTS).

AUGUST 9, 2017

Nichols Police Department

Anthony Ellis, 20, Thibodaux. Resisting an officer; theft.

AUGUST 9, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jeromy Ferriss Jr., 20, Larose. Contempt of court.

Tyrone Folse Sr., 51, Houma. Residential contractor fraud.

James Hodges III, 44, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Phillip Jones, 29, Gibson. Possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery (2 CTS); domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment law (2 CTS); false imprisonment; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment; home invasion; violation of probation/parole.

Victor Rogers, 48, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespass; Simple burglary (2 CTS).

Shawn Smith, 26, Golden Meadow. Fugitive; Theft of goods.

Gavin Washington, 29, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim with child endangerment.