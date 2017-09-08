The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

August 31, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Jessica Lombas, 49, Grand Isle. Fugitive out of Lafourche Parish and Golden Meadow; Possession of schedule II; Possession of schedule IV; Possession of contraband penal facility.

September 2, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Dallas Landry, 20, Vacherie. Driving under suspension; speeding in posted zone.

September 3, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Murray Hebert Jr., 34, Golden Meadow. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery involving strangulation; possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone; cruelty to juveniles; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Carolyn Hollingsworth, 46, Raceland. Operating vehicle with suspended license; driving on roadway laned for traffic; contempt of court.

September 3, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Shawn Cashio, 28, Thibodaux. Maximum speed limit; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest.

September 4, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Raymond Coler Jr., 52, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Hermilo Duran, 43, Des Allemands. Theft; simple battery of the infirm (2 CTS).

Dathan Guidry, 43, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Jerry Nivens, 48, West Monroe. Fugitive.

Andres Robles, 28, Thibodaux. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana first offense; speeding; D.W.I second offense; careless operation.

Scott Rodrigue Sr., 55, Larose. Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Elida Rosales, 35, Thibodaux. Public intimidation; resisting an officer; failure to comply with command to disperse; disturbing the peace.

Danika Triggs, 24, Thibodaux. Monetary instrument abuse.

September 4, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Luis Cordova, 27, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic; D.W.I second offense; driver must be licensed.

Jordan Matherne, 27, Raceland. Prohibited acts schedule I; prohibited acts schedule II; switching license plate.

September 4, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Michael Gunner Jr., 34, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Jeffery Trahan Jr., 25, Thibodaux. Unauthorized use of a movable.

Horace Walker, 28, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Travis Washington, 28, Houma. Simple battery; warrant.

Ruiyang Zou, 23, Thibodaux. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Jacinda Blanchard, 50, Cut Off. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

Drew Charpentier, 34, Houma. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .20 or greater). (Misd).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

James Haydel, 31, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Korey Hebert, 31, Maurice. Domestic abuse battery w/child endangerment (Misd). Fugitive warrant for Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Indian Howard, 26, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Diondra Jelks Jr., 21, Galliano. Contempt of court (5 CTS). Simple criminal damage to property (Felony). Disturbing the peace-offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Landora Musco, 40, Cut Off. Fugitive. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Chris Ordoyne, 44, Lockport. Extortion (Felony).

Tarah Plaisance, 37, Galliano. Home invasion (Felony).

Lockport Police Department

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Travis Sanchez, 35, Lockport. Domestic abuse battery (MIsd).

Grand Isle Police Department

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Mathew Barabin, 35, Grand Isle. PWIT marijuana 9.9 grams. PWIT amph/methamp 23 grams. Driving under suspension.

Brian Breaux, 40, Grand Isle. PWIT marijuana 9.9 grams. PWIT amph/methamp 23 grams.

September 6, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dwight Blackledge Sr., 57, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Robert Breaux, 51, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Charles Cole, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Brian Curole Jr., 22, Lockport. Possession of marijuana 1st offense; operating vehicle with suspended license; disturbing the peace.

Charles Hebert, 35, Galliano. First degree rape.

Jessica Lombas, 49, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Latysha Payne, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Leo Plaia III, 32, Houma. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Olivia Plaisance, 23, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Brhian Thomas, 37, Thibodaux. Second degree murder.