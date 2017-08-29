The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

AUGUST 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Felarise, 34, Larose. Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Melinda Fisher, 20, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Beau Gaubert, 37, Gibson. Possession of valium; driver must be licensed; failure to drive on right side of road; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Humphrey, 54, Golden Meadow. Driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Andrea Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Dale Oliver, 24, Bourg. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute klonopin; switched plates.

AUGUST 24, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Darrel Billiot, 54, Houma. Contempt of court.

Phillip Bourgeois, 41, Schriever. Possession with intent to distribute xanax.

Nicholas Larose, 22, Thibodaux. Criminal trespass; simple battery; simple criminal damage to property.

Keith Schexnayder, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 CTS); resisting an officer (2 CTS).

Brandy Staley, 33, Raceland. Contempt of court (2 CTS); fugitive.

Carey Woods, 33, Schriever. Speeding; operating a vehicle with suspended license/no license issued; possession of cannabinoids synthetic marijuana; fugitive; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Kyron Bourda, 27, Thibodaux. Possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; aggravated second degree battery.

Jacob Gaubert, 31, Lockport. Contempt of court.

Jerry Redfearn, 64, Raceland. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Shantise Samuel, 40, Raceland. Fugitive (2 CTS).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Ace BillioT, 38, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 CTS); fugitive.

Louisiana State Police

Chance Franklin Sr., 39, Houma. Fugitive (5 CTS).

Lyndel Schnarr Jr., 32, Galliano. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

Freddie Goodwin Jr., 33, Thibodaux. Contempt of court; violation of probation/parole.

Thibodaux Police Department

Javon Champagne, 27, Hanhville. Prohibited Acts – schedule V.

Eric Goudy, 31, Hahnville. Fugitive (3 CTS); headlights required.

Paul Lirette, 24, Raceland. Theft of goods.

AUGUST 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lance Bradley, 35, Raceland. Fugitive.

Dallas Bruce, 22, Cut Off. Simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of a place of business; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kentrell Carter, 26, Napoleonville. Contempt of court.

Renell Francis, 42, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Jaaren Payne, 20, Gray. Arrest warrant issed by Terrebonne, LA.

Donovan Shephard, 25, Houma. Contempt of court.

Brandon Steiner, 38, Thibodaux. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Todd Vegas, 52, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Louisiana State Police

Trent Bosulito, 20, Cut Off. D.W.I first offense; speeding.

Lane Bourgeois, 24, Thibodaux. D.W.I first offense; headlamps for motor vehicle and motorcycles.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Norbert Bouzigar III, 40, Golden Meadow. Fugitive.

Hailey Curole, 29, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Greater Lafourche Port Commission Harbor Police

Homero Davila Jr., 34, Edinburg, TX. Fugitive.

Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole

Daniel Trahan Jr., 27, Bourg. Violation of probation/parole.

Grande Isle Police Department

Beau Burnham, 19, Grand Isle. Simple burglary; criminal trespass.

AUGUST 26, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Derek Adams, 40, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Harold Brooks, 48, Thibodaux. Possession with intent to distribute heroin; contempt of court; stop lamps and turn signals required; general speed law; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Tessie Cortez, 40, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Todd Tran, 21, Thibodaux. 2nd Degree battery.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Davis Oneal, 28, Larose. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Miguel Perez, 34, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse batter involving strangulation; domestic abuse aggravated assault; false imprisonment.

Kerry Pitre Jr., 29, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Gerrel Talbert, 23, Napoleonville. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams; possession of firearm/carry conceal weapon by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearm.

AUGUST 27, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Damaine Davis, 34, Boutte. Theft of goods.

Christian Sudduth, 36, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse aggravated assault; contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Brandy Theriot, 39, Raceland. Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks.

Ty Thibodaux, 26, Lockport. D.W.I 2nd offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Thibodaux Police Department

Austin Loupe, 27, Thibodaux. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams; possession with the intent to distribute adderall; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Colin Schouest, 27, Thibodaux. Disturbing the peace.

Lockport Police Department

Brett Neely, 24, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 CTS).

Samantha Ranes, 36, Lockport. Contempt of court (2 CTS).

Grand Isle Police Department

Paul Anthony Moragne, 38, Slidell. Speeding; expired license plate; expired inspection sticker; suspended drivers license; possession of schedule II drug.

Shadd Ballard, 44, Gonzales. Driving under suspension.