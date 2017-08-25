The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

AUGUST 20, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Lyons, 38, Contempt of court; possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Jared Walker, 37, Blue Bayou. Fugitive; attempted second degree murder; possession of firearm/ carry concealed by convicted felon.

AUGUST 21, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Benoit, 35, Cut Off. Contempt of court.

Zane Bergeron, 23, Houma. Fugitive. (3 CTS).

Jennie Brock, 31, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Nicole Moore, 36, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Justin Theriot, 29, Galliano. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Sadie Thibodaux, 18, Cut Off. Forgery.

Kenneth Babin Jr., 35, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Brandon Catlett, 25, Houma. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Travarres Butler, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Wesley Wright, 56, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. (2 CTS).

Marion Rounds, 45, Thibodaux. Theft (Misd). Unauthorized use of “Access Card” as theft (Felony).

AUGUST 22, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Andras, 42, Thibodaux. D.W.I-1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Careless operation.

Christopher Boudreaux, 40, Raceland. Contempt of court (2cts).

Brian Cheramie, 38, Cut Off. Contempt of court. Simple burglary of a religious building (Felony).

Brian Guillotte, 41, Houma. Theft (Misd). Home invasion (Felony). Violation of probation/parole.

Kane Pertuit, 29, Cut Off. Illegal possession of stolen things (Misd).

Givante Royal, 27, Raceland. Parole revocation for Lafourche Parish Council.

Justin Sons, 27, Lockport. Theft (Misd). Contempt of court (9 cts).

Cody Toups, 29, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Darby Smith, 46, Larose. Contempt of court.

Amad Vincent, 31, Gray. Fugitive.

Thibodaux Police Department

Joshua Johnson, 31, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Harold Washington Jr., 34, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (Misd). Contempt of court.

Alfred Holmes, 45, Thibodaux. Possession of crack cocaine, less than 28 grams; driver must be licensed; use of multiple road lighting equipment.

Lockport Police Department

Corey Thornton, 47, Lockport. Contempt of court.

AUGUST 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rosalie Bergeron, 25, Houma. Violation of probation/ parole.

Melvin Davis, 39, Raceland. Violation of probation/ parole.

Rodney Griffin, 51, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/ parole.

Joni Lee, 39, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Miles Sealy, 21, Cut Off. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Terrence Southall, 36, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts); fugitive (2 cts); aggravated battery with dangerous weapon.

Golden Meadow Police Department

Joshua Dismukes, 41, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Jesty Landry, 24, Golden Meadow. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Thibodaux Police Department

James Guidry, 30, Houma. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Charles Price, 49, Houma. Monetary instrument abuse.