The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AUGUST 13, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Ryan Guidroz, 35, Raceland. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd). Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Picou, 25, Houma, Contempt of court.

AUGUST 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Randy Bourgeois Sr., 34, Houma. Distribution of methamphetamine (Felony).

Terrence Ingram, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Christen Lavender, 24, Houma. Contempt of court (3cts).

Desiree Matherne, 26, Houma. Contempt of court.

Jordan Parr, 21, Lockport. Violation of probation/parole.

Jared Richeaux, 30, Larose. Contempt of court (2cts).

Jermaine Robinson Sr., 31, Houma. Distribution of heroin.

Desean Sylvester, 22, Raceland. Possession of marijuana-1st offense (Misd). Illegal possession of stolen firearm.

Maria Villegas, 36, Montegut. Contempt of court.

Carl Wilkinson, 36, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Jorge Elizondo, 32, Thibodaux. Theft (Misd). Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Flight from an officer (Misd). Violation of stop sign (No injury).

AUGUST 14, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Justin LeBlanc, 20, Thibodaux. Violation of protective orders (Misd).

Jerome Smith, 56, Thibodaux. Headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams (Felony).

AUGUST 14, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Patrick Levine, 46, Morgan City. D.W.I.-1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

AUGUST 14, 2017

Grand Isle Police Department

Beau Burnham, 19, Grand Isle. Prohibited Acts; prohibited acts schedule II; prohibited acts schedule III.

AUGUST 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Teddy Adams Jr., 29, Golden Meadow. Violation of probation/parole.

Andrew Daigle, 29, Chackbay. Fugitive.

Dylan Diez, 21, Houma. Aggravated second degree battery (Felony).

Dwight Harvey, 50, Raceland. Sex offender ID card (Misd). Driver must be licensed. Fugitive. Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (Felony).

Debbie Head, 45, Gheens. Operating veh. with suspended license; other offenses. Theft (Misd). Disturbing the peace – offensive derisive, annoying words to another (Misd). Criminal trespass – immovable structure.

Willie Jeff Jr., 37, Houma. Contempt of court. Violation of probation/parole.

Craig Levron, 50, Houma. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams (Felony).

AUGUST 15, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Terrineka Lawson, 27, Raceland. Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden. Theft of goods.

Christian Palacois, 23, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

AUGUST 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jayquan Bibs, 22, Larose. Resisting an officer; possession of crack cocaine less than 28 grams; illegal possession of stolen things; simple burglary – motor vehicle (2 CTS); possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Barry Chauvin Jr., 40, Larose. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; turning movements and required signals.

Calvin Every IV, 26, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Darcellie Guidry, 41, Montegut. Possession of methamphetamine less than 28 grams.

Joshua Hebert, 39, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court. (3 CTS).

Lance Ingram, 29, Raceland. Simple burglary – motor vehicle.

Jayce Leblanc, 37, Thibodaux. Fugitive.

Christopher Redfearn, 28, Raceland. Disturbing the peace – appearing in an intoxicated condition.

Latoya Richard, 38, Raceland. Violation of probation/parole.

Tabatha Tabolinsky, 27, Denham springs. Distributing of suboxone; unauthorized use of an access card as theft – (2 CTS); identity theft – (2 CTS).

AUGUST 16, 2017

Golden Meadow Police Department

Chelsey Billiot, 29, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Esther Skidmore, 30, Galliano. Fugitive.

AUGUST 16, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Jorge Elizondo, 32, Thibodaux. Theft of goods.

AUGUST 16, 2017

Louisiana State Police

Jeremy Naquin, 41, Thibodaux. Traffic control signals; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Owen Pellegrin, 17, Houma. Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; expired motor vehicle inspection; purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages; careless operation.