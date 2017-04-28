Local agencies announce recent arrest, April 23-26

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 23, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

DeCraig Young, 27, Thibodaux. Taking contraband to/from penal institution prohibited (Felony) (Attempted)-3 counts. Dist. of MDMA (Felony) (Conspiracy). Dist. of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana (Felony) (Conspiracy).

APRIL 24, 2017

Thibodaux Police Department

Joan Brannigan, 62, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Warren Coler, 24, Thibodaux. Simple criminal damage to property (Felony) (Principal)-2 counts. Aggravated assault with a firearm (Principal) - 3 counts.

Rashad Smith, 23, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jason Fanguy, 28, Houma. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Joshua Johnson, 20, Thibodaux. Aggravated assault w/a firearm – 3 counts. Simple criminal daage to property (Felony) – 2 counts.

Perry McMillon, 18, Raceland. Offroad vehicles, permits for use on shoulders of highways. Resisting an officer (Misd). Fugitive. Child desertion (Misd).

DaQwann Neal, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Poss. of marijuana 1st offense (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited(Felony).

Glenn Picou Jr., 30, Houma. Contempt of court (2 cts). Theft (Misd).

Cody Theriot, 35, Golden Meadow. Failure to register and notify as asex offender (Felony) – 2 counts. Violation of probation/parole. Contempt of court.

Eric Chiasson, 46, Lockport. Violation of protective orders (Misd)–115 counts.

Chase Massey, 18, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Sara Wainwright, 35, Raceland. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Quintin Williams, 34, Thibodaux. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Janea Young, 30, Thibodaux. Dist. of MDMA (Felony). Encouraging child delinquency/dependency/neglect (Misd) 2–counts. Dist. of cannabinoids/synthetic marijuana (Felony). Taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited (Felony)-3 counts.

APRIL 25, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Bonvillain, 24, Raceland. Expired motor vehicle inspection. Possess unidentifiable firearm (Felony).

Jayce Billiot, 21, Larose. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Demontae Hester, 21, Raceland. Carless operation; theft of goods; contributing to delinquency of a juvenile; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana (1st).

Pierre Price, 29, Thibodaux. Contempt of cout (2 cts).

Crystal Richee, 28, Houma. Fugitive (2 cts).

Darren Walker, 25, Thibodaux. Fugitive; Contempt of court.

Sidney Washington, 36, Thibodaux. No seat belt; contempt of court (5 cts); resisting an officer.

APRIL 26, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Cheramie, 26, Cut Off. Contmpt of court (6 cts).

Kerry Coleman, 30, Thibodaux. Theft; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property.

Johnny Lacy, 25, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Mathew Landry, 40, Thibodaux. Domestic abuse battery.

Jude Orgeron, 23, Lockport. Contempt of court (3 cts).

Dana Pitre, 44, Bourg. Contempt of court.

Jeffrey Slack, 46, Thibodaux. Contempt of court (5 cts); aggravated kidnapping.

Shanell Thompson, 27, Bayou Blue. Contempt of court (2 cts).

Troyvon Tillman, 21, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

Brandon Guidry, 32, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.