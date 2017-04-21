Local agencies announce recent arrest

The following information is based on reports from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

APRIL 13, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bruce Mayer III, 21, Raceland. Contempt of court.

Ramon Paul, 23, New Iberia. Fugitive.

APRIL 14, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence Billiot, 54, Houma. Contempt of court (2cts).

Rene Couture, 56, Cut Off. Domestic abuse battery (Misd).

Austin Ferrill, 20, Houma. Evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle. Switched plates (Misd). Obstruction of justice-hindrance/delay. Careless operation. Resisting an officer (Misd). Examination of applicants required-motorcycle endorsement

Seth Matherne, 25, Lockport. Fugitive

Golden Meadow Police Department

Raymond Cook, 48, Barataria. Contempt of court (2cts).

Grand Isle Police Department

Jesus Pineda Fuentes, 32, Baton Rouge. Speeding in posted zone; no drivers license.

Isabel Lopez, 44, Houma. Speeding in Posted zone; no drivers license.

APRIL 15, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnny Bailey, 39, Thibodaux. Contempt of court.

Catherine Hebert, 21, Houma. Obstruction of justice-hindrance/delay.

Jude Lafont, 47, Grand Isle. Contempt of court (2cts). Poss. of valium (diazepam)(Felony). Poss. of suboxone (Felony).

Derek Lirette, 32, Contempt of court.

Jake Savoie, 26, Larose. Siple arson-2 counts. Aggravated arson-inhabited dwelling.

Louisiana State Police

Jairo Castillo, 34, Cut Off. Driving on roadway laned for traffic. D.W.I. – 1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Driver must be licensed.

Jimmy Cheramie, 48, Thibodaux. D.W.I. -1st offense (Bac .08 to .15) (Misd). Failure to drive on right side of road.

David Terebonne, 59, Gray. Speeding (21-24 miles over). Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (Misd).

Lockport Police Department

Kason Curole, 22, Lockport. Contempt of court (2cts).

Grand Isle Police Department

Olvin Martinez, 34, Baton Rouge. Speeding in posted zone; no drivers license.

Todd Meguire, 22, Grand Isle; parking in prohibited places; drug paraphernalia.

APRIL 16, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Calvin EvansJr., 35, Raceland. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Laura Foust, 34, Thibodaux. Poss. of heroin (Felony).

APRIL 17, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joey Basulito, 30, Galliano. Contempt of court.

Jordan Molaison, 22, Thibodaux. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling (Felony).

Justin Dunn, 27, Houma. Contempt of court (3cts).

Nicholas Hymel, 32, Golden Meadow. Contempt of court.

Durel Jackson, 31, Thibodaux. Violation of probation/parole.

Robert Kieff Jr., 39, Houma. Violation of probation/parole.

Seth Matherne, 25, Lockport. Distribution of methamphetamine (2cts) (Felony).

Kenneth Naquin, 31, Bourg. Contempt of court (2cts).

LeQuain Thompkins, 22, Raceland. Poss. with intent to distribute marijuana. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Thibodaux Police Department

Daniel Lapeyrouse Jr., 35, Gray. Tail lamps required. Illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS (Felony). Poss. of hydrocodone. (2)-poss. of Valium (diazepam) (Felony). Poss. of marijuana (1st offense) (Misd). Prohibited acts-schedule IV.

Ruiyang Zou, 23, Criminal trespass-immovable structure.

APRIL 18, 2017

Lockport Police Department

Evette Curole, 25, Lockport. Extortion (Felony). Simple battery (Misd)-2 counts. Criminal trespass-immovable structure. Disturbing the peace-offensive, derisive, annoying words to another (Misd).

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Ted Folse, 62, Raceland. Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Tina Fournier, 51, Houma. Contempt of court.

Terrence Hadley Jr., 23, Raceland. Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd). Poss. with intent to distribute marijuana.

Rebecca Hickox, 45, Cut Off. Fugitive.

Devin Ingram, 25, Raceland. Revocation of parole for violation of condition (Felony).

Victor Jones, 32, Donaldsonville. Contempt of court.

Tommy Richard Jr., 24, Schriever. Unauthorized entry of a place of business (Felony). Theft of goods (Felony). Contempt of court.

Phillip Siebert, 20, Gray. Contempt of court.

Leroy Terrebonne Jr., 63, Galliano. Forgery (Felony).

Alexander Euceda, 19, Cut Off. Possession of hydrocodone; possession of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Thibodaux Police Department

Travis Guillot, 44, Thibodaux. Contempt of court. Resisting an officer (Misd). Poss./dist. of drug paraphernalia (Misd).

Austin Loupe, 27, Thibodaux. Forgery (Felony).

Golden Meadow Police Department

Carroll Terrebonne, 60, Golden Meadow. Domestic abuse battery.

APRIL 19, 2017

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tonya Bergeron, 50, Houma. Resisting an officer; simple battery.

Leonard Evans, 24, Cut Off. Contempt of court (3 cts); possession of crack cocaine; possession of firearm/ carry concealed weapon by convicted felon; armed robbery.

Darren Mathieu, 21, Raceland. Theft.

Luis Pedraja, 29, Thibodaux. Simple burglary on inhabited dwelling.

Michael Reed, 38, Opelousas. Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia.

Brad Rousseau, 41, Gray. Home invasion.

Grand Isle Police Department

Dylan Barnes, 18, Houma. Poss. schedule 1 CDS.

Cody Theriot, 19, Houma. Poss. schedule1 CDS. Minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia.

Allen Vizier, 19, Montegut. Public possession of alcohol by minor; open container; reckless operation of a vehicle.

London Verdin, 17, Houma. Public possession of alcohol by minor; open container.

Tristin Verdin, 17, Montegut. Public possession of alcohol by minor; open container; simple battery.