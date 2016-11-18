Levee District to seek property tax renewal in the spring





Buster Avera

Contributing Writer

The South Lafourche Levee District will ask constituents to renew a 5-mill property tax in March of 2017.

The SLLD passed a resolution at Monday’s public meeting in Galliano to ask residents of the District to continue the assessment of 5 mills against their property “for the purpose of constructing and maintaining necessary levees, levee drainage, flood protection, hurricane flood protection and all other purposes incidental thereof.”

The millage, a renewal, would begin in 2018 and run for another 10 years.

SLLD estimates that the tax would generate an estimated $3,570,000 per year.

Levee District President Ronald Callais said a copy of the resolution will be sent to the State Bond Commission on behalf of the levee district, along with a letter requesting prompt consideration and approval of the application to call the election.

The election would take place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 and all registered voters within the confines of the levee district will be eligible to cast a vote.

In other action, Commissioner Clarence Marts, Jr. outlined SLLD’s priority project list for 2017.

SLLD will raise the LA Hwy.1 ramp over the levee at Golden Meadow to a height of 16 ft.

A similar project to raise LA Hwy. 3235 in Larose to a 13 ft. elevation will be undertaken in 2017.

Several levee and berm improvements throughout the system, including raising the southeast corner of Clovelly to 14 ft., will also begin next year.

These projects as well as the millage renewal proposal were approved unanimously by commissioners.

Monty Vegas was absent.

SLLD General Manager Windell Curole noted the cost of the projects will be approximately $16 million.

“As these projects will take place during a two-year period, we will be able to cover all costs,” he said.