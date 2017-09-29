Leeville anglers ticketed for being 189 specks over the limit

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries ticketed three men in Lafourche Parish on Sunday for allegedly possessing 189 speckled trout over the limit in Tidewater Canal near Leeville.

According to a news release, agents cited Alec Galliano, 30, of Galliano; Winston Hohensee, 76, of Larose; and Bo Boura, 31, of Galliano, for possessing over the limit of speckled trout and possessing fish that weren’t kept intact while on the water. Galliano also was cited for not possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

Agents on patrol stopped their boat to perform a creel and license check, and noticed ice chests with bags of filleted fish inside, the release states.

Agents found a total of 478 speck fillets, which put the men in possession of 239 trout. Since there were only two licensed fishermen on the vessel, the men were only allowed to possess up to 50 speckled trout while on the water. It is also a violation to possess speckled trout that are not kept intact while on the water, according to the release.

Agents seized the fish and donated them to a local charity.

Failing to keep speckled trout intact while on the water brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possessing 50 or more speckled trout over the limit carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to possess a basic and saltwater license each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

The men may also face civil restitution for the illegally possessed fish totaling up to $7,000, the release states.