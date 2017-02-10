LDWF to Close Oyster Harvest in Calcasieu Lake

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close all oyster harvest in the Calcasieu Lake Public Oyster Area in Cameron Parish at one half-hour after sunset on Monday February 13th, 2017.

The oyster population in Calcasieu Lake has been in decline for several years and continued commercial harvest may threaten the long-term sustainability of remaining oyster resources in this public oyster area. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in this area.

The Commission authorized the Secretary of LDWF to take emergency action to close areas on an as-needed basis, based on biological data or if enforcement problems are encountered. The Secretary was also authorized to take emergency action to reopen areas previously closed if the threat to the resource has ended and to open areas if substantial oyster resources are located.

Public notice of any opening, delay, or closure of a season will be provided at least 72 hours prior to such action, unless such closure is ordered by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for public health concerns.