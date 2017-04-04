LDWF offering expanded licensing services in South Lafourche

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will offer new commercial fishing licenses and renewals and motorboat registrations from their Bourg location, 468 Texas Gulf Rd., on April 11-13, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Future locations are coming soon.

Fishermen are reminded that only personal checks, cashier's checks, money orders and cash will be accepted at the Bourg office. No credit cards will be accepted.

To avoid processing delays, those purchasing licenses should bring their license renewal notices with them. First-time applicants can apply by mail or in-person. Renewals can also be completed online at www.wlf.la.gov.

For inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.