 

Your Community Newspaper - Larose, LA

Serving Raceland, Gheens, Lockport, Valentine, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Leeville, & Grand Isle

Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Wednesday, January 25, 2017



Share This Article:

LDR now accepting paper tax returns and those filed electronically with tax prep software

LDR now accepting paper tax returns and those filed electronically with tax prep software

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue is now accepting printed 2016 state individual income tax returns, along with those filed electronically through commercially-available tax preparation software.

Louisiana File Online, the state’s free tax filing web application, will begin accepting returns on February 6.

Download the 2016 state individual income tax return at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/taxforms.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted on Fri, January 27, 2017 by Associated Press