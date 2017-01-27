LDR now accepting paper tax returns and those filed electronically with tax prep software

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue is now accepting printed 2016 state individual income tax returns, along with those filed electronically through commercially-available tax preparation software.

Louisiana File Online, the state’s free tax filing web application, will begin accepting returns on February 6.

Download the 2016 state individual income tax return at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/taxforms.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.