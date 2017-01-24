Larose vehicle burglaries captured on video

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in vehicle burglaries that occurred on East 25th Street in Larose.

The first incident occurred on December 31, 2016. A resident on East 25th Street awoke to discover several items had been stolen from her vehicle overnight.

Then on Wednesday, January 18, deputies responded to another residence on East 25th Street in reference to another vehicle burglary and attempted burglary.

Through investigation, deputies discovered surveillance video in both cases of what appears to be a thin male subject burglarizing the vehicles. In both instances, the male subject was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pants. Investigators believe the same suspect may have committed both crimes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or anyone with any information on this crime, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.