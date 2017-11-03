Larose Man Charged with Sexual Battery of a Minor





A Larose man was arrested for sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. Ricardo Lopez, 32, has been arrested following an investigation.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Lopez in September 2017. Detectives learned Lopez allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, October 31, Lopez turned himself in to authorities. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. He was charged with Sexual Battery (Forcible Fondling), and his bond is set at $100,000.

Due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, no further details will be released.