Larose man arrested for arson of Golden Meadow residences





Jake Savoie, 26, of Larose, was arrested and charged with setting a residence on fire in Golden Meadow, which resulted in two, other damaged homes.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, April 14, deputies responded to a house fire at a residence on LA 1 just south of the Golden Meadow city limit.

Firefighters also responded and extinguished the fire, but two residences were total losses, and a third neighboring residence was damaged.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but two of the structures were reported as total losses.

After an investigation, deputies learned Savoie was at the scene prior to the start of the fire and questioned him about the incident. After changing his story several times, Savoie eventually confessed to starting the fire by using a disposable lighter.

Deputies were unable to determine a motive.

Savoie was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked with Aggravated Arson of an Inhabited Dwelling and two counts of Simple Arson. He was released on Saturday night after posting $15,000 bond.