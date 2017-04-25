Larose levee raised to provide increased flood protection









A levee has been raised near the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to provide improved flood protection for residents from Larose to Lockport, officials said.

The project, which raised the levees to 7.5 feet, is part of the Lockport to Larose Hurricane Protection Levee.

The section, called Reach D2, runs parallel to the Intracoastal just south of Larose and stretches about a mile from the Arceneaux Pump Station to the Larose Pump station.

Reach D2 is the latest project completed by the North Lafourche Levee District, Executive Director Dwayne Bourgeois said.

“We basically have taken a levee that was in a very unstable configuration with varying heights in elevation and brought it to a very stable configuration with a consistent height that was considerably higher than the previous average,” said Bourgeois.

The total budget for the project was $1.2 million, but the design and construction were completed for just under $1 million, Bourgeois said.

Half of the project was paid for by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the other half by the Levee District.

Because the rebuilding of Reach D2 came in under budget, the remaining money will be spent to start construction on Reach D3, which runs along the Intracoastal near the Larose pump station.

“In other words, they (state coastal officials) were quite pleased with how we spent the money and how much we got done for the amount and are willing to continue to leave with us the remaining part of the money instead of taking it back,” Bourgeois said. “So we can continue on the project into what we call reach D3.”

-- Staff Writer Garrett Ohlmeyer can be reached at (985) 850-1149 or garrett.ohlmeyer@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @GOhlmeyer.