Lafourche to launch new website

The Lafourche Parish government is getting ready to unveil its new website to better serve the public.

Officials say it will be mobile friendly, promote transparency and allow for more government business to be conducted even when government offices are closed, which they are on Fridays and the weekends.

An example of the new website's homepage, which is based off the St. Charles Parish website, was unveiled at an earlier Lafourche Parish Council meeting by Caroline Eschette, parish deputy director of communications.

"One of the reasons we discussed redesigning the website was to give customer service to the public 24/7," Eschette said. "I know there was discussion recently at a council meeting about office hours and days open.

"If you have a website that's adaptable to all devices as well as customer friendly from a user standpoint, you can pretty much service your public virtually without needing any of your offices to be open."

Eschette said the goal of the redesign was to offer services such as applying for permits, contacting the parish president or council members and being able to look up figures, such as how much tax revenue the parish is taking in every month, without needing a special request.

"The goals of the rebranding of the website are simplicity. We'll want some intuitive navigation and smart search," Eschette said. "We want all the information on the website to be current and accurate, so there's going to be an ongoing content cleanup process to go in and simplify the information."

Eschette said while the website design was originally appraised at costing between $20,000 and $30,000, the communications department was able to get it done for around $2,000.

"The new website will enhance the experience of people across Lafourche by offering the convenience of services and information at their fingertips," said Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle via email. "The financial transparency button will give the public the ability to access current budget balances; no special requests needed."

The new website is projected to launch by the end of the month.

