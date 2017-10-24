Lafourche Schools may face more cuts





The Lafourche Parish School District may face additional personnel cuts next school year, the superintendent said at a committee meeting.

The School Board’s Finance Committee voted unanimously Wednesday evening to authorize the administration to start looking for possible reductions in personnel and nonpersonnel expenditures for the 2018-19 school year.

Superintendent Jo Ann Matthews suggested the review after Don Gaudet, district business manager, told the committee the district’s general fund could lose $2.8 million due to a decrease in sales tax revenue.

“I went back and looked at collections for the last two months of sales tax, and we continue to go down. We’re at a 10-year low. At some point, it’s going to bottom out, I just don’t know when,” Gaudet said.

It would be unfair to the district’s employees to wait until the end of the year before announcing a potential reduction in the district’s workforce, Matthews said.

“We should start, and we should start early. You know right now where we are and I think that’s the right thing to do with people,” Matthews said.