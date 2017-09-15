Lafourche Parish School Board approves 2018 budget





The Lafourche Parish School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved its 2018 comprehensive original budget.

Expenses total about $169 million, with the following breakdown:

- Instruction: about $76 million.

- Support services: about $57 million.

- Debt services: about $14 million.

- Non-instructional services: about $9 million.

- Appropriations to Type 1 charter schools: about $9 million.

- Building acquisition and construction: about $3 million.

- Revenue totals about $165 million, with the following breakdown:

- Local sources: about $79 million.

- State sources: about $68 million.

- Federal sources: about $18 million.

The beginning balance is about $22 million, and the ending balance is about $19 million.

By comparison, the estimated actual budget for 2017 included expenses of about $173 million and revenue of about $164 million.

Business Manager Don Gaudet presented the budget to the board.

Board members Richmond Boyd, Gary Foret and Raymond Toups were absent.

The School Board decided May 3 to eliminate positions, including teachers, assistant principals and librarians, after a 1 percent sales tax failed April 29. The School District had already cut about $3.9 million from its budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year, including by increasing student-teacher ratios and cutting some programs.

On Aug. 2, the board voted against seeking legislation to reduce its size.

Supporters of reducing the board size estimate it could save $100,000 a year, which they say could be used for additional teachers or other student services.

Schools Superintendent Jo Ann Matthews and others have pointed out that reducing the size of the board wouldn’t make a serious dent in the budget crisis.

-- Staff Writer Bridget Mire can be reached at 448-7639 or bridget.mire@dailycomet.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.