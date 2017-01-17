Lafourche Parish reveals new tourism brand

One parish along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast kicked off the new year by rebranding itself. The Bayou Lafourche Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the region’s new tourism identity is “Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.”

But this isn’t a new identity so much as it’s the parish embracing what it’s always been.

“Visitors to our parish immediately recognize what makes us special, and much of that has to do with our Cajun culture and our distinct geography,” says Timothy P. Bush, president and CEO of the Bayou Lafourche Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Everything we do and have here is defined by the Bayou – our food, our festivals, our outdoor recreation and, most significantly, our culture.”

The new creative campaign will center on popular local lingo that relates to Bayou Lafourche. Visitors can go anywhere in the parish and hear the phrases “up the Bayou” – which takes them to the parish seat of Thibodaux – and “down the Bayou,” which leads to fishing and other outdoor adventures in such towns as Golden Meadow and Leeville and all the way south to Port Fourchon.

Those traveling by car or motor coach follow Louisiana Highway 1 or Louisiana Highway 308, which run parallel to each other, from one end of the Bayou – and the parish – to the other.

Along the way they explore museums and historic sites, eat great seafood and Cajun delicacies, and participate in swamp tours and a full range of other outdoor activities.

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is easily accessible from New Orleans, only 45 minutes from Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Visitors regularly comment on the Cajun hospitality they experience in Lafourche Parish, which is always accented by a good dose of Southern charm. Museums and historic sites throughout the parish celebrate everything from the Cajun experience to the sugar industry to boat building, and outdoors activities include fishing, boating and swamp tours.

The CVB officially launched its brand recently at a meeting that brought together tourism partners, community leaders and the state’s top tourism promoter, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Attendees were reminded of the impact of the tourism industry to the entire region while learning how the CVB and its external partner, Chandlerthinks, arrived at the new brand over the course of eight months of research with the collaboration of Graham Group for creative development.

For more information about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, please visit www.lacajunbayou.com.