Lafourche Government sponsoring Community Job Fair Wednesday





Lafourche Parish Government will host a Community Job Fair Wednesday at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 Hwy. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants get the opportunity to meet potential employers, gather information and apply for jobs.

For more information contact Heather Benoit at benoithe@lafourchegov.org or Erica Adams at ericaadams@lafourchegov.org or the Office of Community Action, 985-537-7603.