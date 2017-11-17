Lafourche drainage projects showing results

Two drainage projects in south Lafourche Parish that have been in the works since Hurricanes Gustav and Ike in 2008 are producing dramatic results for residents as they near completion.

The project along La. 3235 near Frank’s Supermarket in Larose involved redirecting the drainage ditches and lines. That has allowed for the water to flow out of the areas where it previously pooled and nearly flooded neighborhoods along both sides of the highway from West Ninth to West 14th streets.

“You can’t imagine the difference. Before this, I was telling people I was going to have Bayou Lafourche in my front yard,” said Jerry Ledet. “Now when it rains the water actually drains out of here.”

According to Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle, the project should have been a state job, but the parish decided to do much of the work itself. The parish was also able to get rights-of-way from land owners like Ledet to run the drainage lines under yards to cut the total project cost from $4 million to just over $1 million.

The other project that’s nearing completion is the road and drainage work along La. 308 in Golden Meadow. Before the project, Councilman Daniel Lorraine said, rainwater would take weeks to drain off the road.

“This services around 100 people. I wish we could have gotten more, but getting a road and drainage project together is rare. We were fortunate to get both,” Lorraine said.

The Golden Meadow project saw drainage improvements and the road being raised around 11 inches at a cost just over $700,000.

Both projects were paid for through Community Development Block Grants.

