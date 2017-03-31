LA SAFE planning session for Lafourche residents set for Tuesday

Citizens invited to plan for changing coastlines



Louisiana’s Strategic Adaptations for Future Environments (LA SAFE) launched a planning process a few weeks ago to develop a common vision with coastal residents intended to guide parish-specific decision-making in the coming decades related to projected future flood risks throughout the region.

Our changing coastlines present opportunities for communities to think differently about the future.

So that all residents have a voice in shaping their futures, the State of Louisiana, the Foundation for Louisiana and local organizations are working with residents across our coast to plan how communities can successfully adapt to coastal challenges.

The process kicked off with six parish-specific meetings held throughout the region. The next meeting will be held at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 Hwy. 1, on Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The planning process is a key step in the implementation of LA SAFE, a $40 million initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Once plans are developed, the LA SAFE team will use the balance of funds to invest in proposed programs and projects within the 6-parish area. LA SAFE is a community-focused resilience and adaptation framework designed to complement the state’s Coastal Master Plan.

Representatives will be present at the meeting to work with citizens to begin discussing how their communities can best adapt and develop in the future.

The LA SAFE team will give a pair of brief presentations alongside resident-facilitated activities and discussions during the meeting. Learn more about this initiative at LASAFE.la.gov.