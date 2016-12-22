LA Hwy. 1 West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge closure extended

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has extended the current scheduled closure of the West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 (crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway) through 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017, due to the delayed receipt of mechanical equipment to repair the bridge.

The closure will be continuous, affecting all vehicular traffic 24-hours, daily.

The $24.1 million project is designed to extend the life of the existing structure and is estimated for completion in fall 2017.

All planned construction activities may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather or special events.