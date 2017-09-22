LA 3235 southbound lane in Larose to close for extended period

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that LA 3235 southbound from LA 24 to West 11th Street in Larose will be closed from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Jan. 1 to allow the South Lafourche Levee District to elevate the hurricane protection levee.

The northbound roadway of LA 3235 from West 11th Street to LA 24 will be reconfigured to accommodate both north and southbound thru traffic.

Southbound traffic entering onto LA 3235 from LA 24 will be required to use the inside/median side lane of the LA 3235 northbound roadway, turn right onto the West 11th Street median crossover and then turn left back onto the LA 3235 southbound roadway.