Jury selection begins in double murder trial

Jury selection began Tuesday in the murder trial of Traveyon Blackledge, 21, accused of second-degree murder in the shootings of Nikki Landry, 41, and Harry Lefort, 54.

The victims' bodies were found Sept. 22, 2013, in Landry's Larose apartment.

Investigators believe Toronzo Thompkins ordered Blackledge, who is his son, and Jerrard Major, 38, to kill Landry, a police informant who was set to testify against him in his cocaine distribution trial.

Thompkins, who was convicted of that charge, is serving a life sentence.

He and Major will be tried separately and at a later date for their involvement in the crime.

The penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

A principal, or accomplice, can face the same penalty even if he doesn't directly commit the murder. An accessory after the fact - someone who helps an offender after a felony with the intent that he'll avoid criminal consequences - can face up to five years in prison.