Judge: Suspect in two murders unfit to stand trial

A Thibodaux judge has ruled that a Golden Meadow man accused of killing two south Lafourche residents -- one with an ax -- is unfit to stand trial.

Dayton Duet, 20, was arrested Nov. 8 and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Wayne Matherne, 64, of Golden Meadow, and Stanley Gisclair, 78, of Galliano.

Lafourche’s public defender’s office, which is representing Duet, had raised the issue of mental illness to state District Judge Christopher Boudreaux.

After reviewing reports by Gretna forensic psychologist Rafael Salcedo and New Orleans psychiatrist Richard Richoux, the judge determined that Duet is incapable of understanding court proceedings or assisting his legal counsel.

“I think, based on my information, that was the proper ruling at the time,” said Mark Plaisance, Lafourche’s chief public defender.

Plaisance said the doctors’ reports were filed under seal. He wouldn’t go into detail about what they say.

Duet has been transferred to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson, where he will undergo further evaluation. His next court date is July 18.

First Assistant District Attorney Kristine Russell declined to comment.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, a meal-delivery worker found Matherne unresponsive the morning of Nov. 4 at his home, and he was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived. He had cuts on his head, and Duet told detectives he’d hit the victim with a wooden statue.

Deputies arrived at Gisclair’s home on the afternoon of Nov. 7 after a family member found him unresponsive, the Sheriff’s Office said. He had severe trauma to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Duet told detectives he knocked at Gisclair’s home and struck him multiple times in the face with an ax after the victim opened the door. The two were acquaintances, but investigators believe Duet had no motive other than wanting to kill.

