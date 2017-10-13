Below is a rundown of action taken Tuesday by the Lafourche Parish Council during committee meetings. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

ACTION: Requested the Lafourche Parish District Attorney and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to immediately investigate the surplus auction Oct. 7 regarding possible violations of the Lafourche Parish Home Rule Charter. 6-0-3 with Bourgeois, Autin and Lorraine absent.

ACTION: Established “No Swimming and No Tying of Boats” to the Leeville Fishing Pier and “No Anchoring within 100 feet of the Leeville Fishing Pier” zones.

ACTION: Establishing “No Overnight Parking of Boats” on all wharves at the Golden Meadow Boat Launch. 5-4 with Jones, Perrillioux, Sposito and LaFont against.

ACTION: Approved the servitude agreement between Wayne Joseph Rousse, Glenn Anthony Rousse, Lisa Rousse Arcemont and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Approved the servitude agreement between Terry L. Hunter Jr. and the Lafourche Parish Council.

ACTION: Denied a 2017 Supplemental Appropriation within the 2017 Operations and Maintenance Budget to cover any emergency costs that occurred during Hurricane Harvey and any other future tropical storms or hurricanes that may develop during the 2017 calendar year. 3-6 with Bourgeois, LaFont and Lorraine in favor.

ACTION: Failed to request the administration to consider placing portalets at all Lafourche Parish boat launches. 4-5 with Gros, Sposito, Autin, Perrillioux and Melvin against.

ACTION: Requested the administration to provide the Lafourche Parish Council with the salary/rate of pay for each parish employee, of any additions as well as any position changes for the years 2017 and 2018.

ACTION: Appointed Eric Benoit to the Fire Protection District No. 2 Board.

ACTION: Reappointed Kirk Cheramie to the South Lafourche Beachfront Development District Board representing the Town of Golden Meadow.

ACTION: Reappointed Joni Boudreaux to the Fire Protection District No. 6 Board.

ACTION: Appointed Benjamin Pitre to the Drainage District No. 6 Board.

ACTION: Reappointed Phyllis Major to the Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish Board.

ACTION: Authorized Lafourche Parish Government to designate South Central Planning and Development Commission as the Point of Contact to administer the grant award for the State Homeland Security Grant Program on behalf of Lafourche Parish government.

ACTION: Amended Resolution No. 17-053 that stated the following two people are authorized to sign all checks issued by the Lafourche Parish Game and Fish Commission: Vincent Guillory and Chantell Cockerham.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of American Disposal for $3,900 for contractor services related the demolition of a condemned structure located at 216 East Barataria St. in Lockport.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of American Disposal for $3,800 for contractor services related to the demolition of a condemned structure located at 243 North Barrios St. in Lockport.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of American Disposal for $5,900 for contractor services related to the demolition of a condemned structure located at 7147 La. 1 in Lockport.

ACTION: Accepted the Bayou Lafourche Multi-Use Trail Lafourche Parish Government Center Trailhead Project Award from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Transportation Alternative Program.

ACTION: Certified to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that the council has and will continue to comply with all federal and state requirements regarding performance of interim inspections, calculating the load carrying capacity and load posting deficient bridges under its jurisdiction for 2017.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of Andrew Baudoin Building Contractor for $5,400 for contractor services related to the demolition of a condemned structure located at 130 East 125th St. in Galliano.

ACTION: Accepted the low quote of Andrew Baudoin Building Contractor for $6,500 for contractor services related to the demolition of a condemned structure located at 112 Hattie St. in Houma.

ACTION: Supported the submission of a 2017 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program Application to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for money to elevate flood-prone homes throughout the parish.

ACTION: Scheduled the first budget public hearing at 5 p.m. Nov. 13., 8-1 with Bourgeois against.

ACTION: Scheduled the second budget public hearing at 5 p.m., Nov. 14.

ACTION: Scheduled the enactment of the budget ordinance for the Nov. 28 meeting.