In other action from the Tuesday October 24, 2017 Parish Council Meeting

Passed an ordinance installing “Speed Checked by Radar” and “Watch for Children” signs on West 202nd Street, Galliano, and providing penalties for violations thereof;

Passed two ordinances abolishing the Departments of Community Services and Homeland Security/Emergency Preparedness (Lorraine voted “no”);

Moved a proposed ordinance to purchase land from Andrew Martin for the use of the South Lafourche Airport Project for a cost of $1,200,000;

Passed a resolution requesting the Administration to advertise for Lafourche Parish Council Office of Community Action Advisory Board vacancies:

Passed a resolution approving a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between the parish and Launch Leeville to provide a handicap accessible port-a-let at the Leeville Fishing Pier;

Voted against a resolution for a capital outlay request for funding the Airport Corridor Project (vote was Gros, Lorraine, Lafont “yes” and Autin, Melvin, Perrillioux, Sposito, Jones “no”);

Voted against a resolution for a capital outlay request for funding the Golden Meadow Fishing Pier (Lorraine voted “yes”);

Failed to move a resolution for engineering services for the South Lafourche Airport Corridor Project for lack of a second to the motion;

Heard an annual report from James Licalzi, Facility Administrator with Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Commission;

Heard extensive discussion on issues at the Parr-Larose Pump Station.

Except where noted all votes were unanimous. James Bourgeois was absent.