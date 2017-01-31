Impressive lineup of speakers appearing at Coach “O” banquet

Organizers of the Coach “O” Day Banquet are thrilled and amazed at the response to the celebration of Coach Ed “Ba Ba” Orgeron being named Head Coach of the LSU Tigers football team. Expecting to be able to sell 20 – 25 sponsor tables and maybe 100 individual tickets, the committee of local businessmen and LSU fans started publicizing and talking about the event.

The goal was to honor “Ba Ba” with a few friends and family.

Wow! Now we’ve got a tiger by the tail!

As of last count, 90 sponsor tables of eight were sold at $1,000 each, and over 200 individual tickets have been reserved. The banquet had to be moved to the Larose Civic Center’s outdoor pavilion which can handle a large crowd.

All tickets sold are tax exempt and the monies raised after expenses will be donated to local charities and non-profit organizations, at the request of Coach Orgeron.

The banquet will also feature former LSU athletes, state and local celebrities and use this occasion to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the South Lafourche High School State Championship football team from 1977.

Former LSU athletes and SLHS team and coaches will be acknowledged. Coach O’s high school football jersey will also be retired at the banquet.

The Master of Ceremonies for the banquet will be college and pro football analyst Mike Detillier. One of the busiest men in sports writing and commentary, Mike works along with Bobby Hebert, the Cajun Cannon on WWL Radio: does 9 different NFL and college football shows weekly during the football season on CBS Sports and FOX Sports Radio. He’s on ESPN Radio, HTV in Houma, WWL TV, Saints Radio Network, LSU Radio Network, and publishes the M&D Draft Report considered to be one of the best NFL Draft profile books in the country.

Local football sportscaster favorite and former Saints winning quarterback Bobby J. Hebert will also be at the banquet to tell a few stories and introduce the 1977 SLHS state champions, for which he was quarterback. Bobby is well known locally and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame as well as the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

LSU Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Joe Alleva, Coach O’s boss, will introduce the coach he hired to lead the LSU Tigers on November 26, 2016.

Joe has been LSU’s Athletic Director since July 1, 2008. He continues to bring unprecedented national recognition to LSU. Under his leadership, the Tigers in the past eight seasons have earned 37 individual NCAA championships in the sports of men and women’s track and field, gymnastics, men’s golf and women’s golf.

LSU has captured 14 SEC team championships and the Tigers have won 102 individual SEC titles during Alleva’s term.

Also speaking at the banquet will be former Governor Edwin Edwards who provided the initial funds to get construction on the Larose Civic Center, start-up funds for the Port, and many other much needed monies for the levee, roads and bridges.

Rick Perry, President and CEO of the LSU’s Tiger Athletic Foundation, will make a few remarks on behalf of the “greatest fan base in America.”

As an alumnus and member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation for 27 years, Perry says “the generosity and support of the Tiger Athletic Foundation members has played a vital role in what has been perhaps the greatest two decades in LSU athletic history.”

Other persons attending the Coach “O” banquet are Sheriff Craig Webre, the President and members of the Lafourche Parish Council, local mayors, State Senator Norby Chabert, State Representative Jerry “Truck” Gisclair, local ministers and priests, former football greats Ronnie “Crocket” Estay, Billy Cannon, Mike Hillman, and others.

The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center Pavilion. Everyone with a ticket receives a meal of shrimp gumbo, fried shrimp, jambalaya, and white beans and rice. The volunteer cooks are some of the best on the bayou and Grand Isle. There will be two bars available under the pavilion. Three buffet lines will be set up for serving the guests and cash bars will also be available.

Ticket sales will end at 12-noon on Monday, Feb 13th. Tickets must be paid for by cash or check made payable to Coach “O” Day and can be mailed to The Larose Civic Center, Coach “O” Day, P.O. Box 1105, Larose, LA 70373. For more information contact the Larose Civic Center at 985-693-7355.