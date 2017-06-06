Impaired driver strikes and kills pedestrian in Mathews

Shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop C responded to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 1 at St. Joseph Street in Mathews. The crash took the life of 51-year old Lee Matherne of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed 31-year old Chad Lee, of Cut Off, was traveling south on LA 1 in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado.

Matherne, who was walking northbound on LA 1 near the southbound lane, was struck by Lee’s vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s office.

Lee, who was properly restrained, was not injured in the crash. He did, however, show signs of impairment at the scene and was placed under arrest.

Lee submitted a breath sample for alcohol testing which showed him to be over the legal limit.

He was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked for Vehicular Homicide. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor on the part of Matherne, but standard toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.