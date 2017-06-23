Illegal selling of red snapper leads to drug charges

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged commercial fishing and drug violations on June 18 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Arthur Freeman, 53, of Lockport, for selling fish without a commercial wholesale dealer’s license, failing to complete a trip ticket, possession of marijuana, and failing to comply with the individual fishing quota (IFQ) program for by not giving a three hour notification of selling red snapper, not getting a IFQ confirmation number and not reporting his IFQ landing.

Agents arrested Ross Adam, 33, of Grand Isle, for possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and being in possession of a firearm while in possession of an illegal controlled substance. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail.

Agents received a tip about two men trying to illegally sell red snapper at a seafood dock in Dulac. Agents arrived on scene and found a vessel with Freeman and Adam on board with eight red snappers totaling 69 pounds. Agents learned that Freeman was attempting to sell the fish for $3 a pound without having a commercial wholesale dealer’s license nor a completed trip ticket.

Agents also found that Freeman did not give the proper three hour notification for the IFQ program and subsequently did not receive a IFQ confirmation number and failed to report the caught red snapper.

Upon inspection of the vessel, agents also found Freeman in possession of marijuana and Adam in possession of meth, two pipes, and a rifle and pistol. Agents seized the snapper and sold them to the highest bidder and the firearms.

Possession of methamphetamine carries up to a $5,000 fine and five years in jail. Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia brings up to a $500 fine and six months in jail. Possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs carries up to a $10,000 fine and five to 10 years of prison. Selling fish without a wholesale dealer’s license and failing to complete a trip ticket each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to give a three hour notification, receive a IFQ confirmation number and report the red snapper each brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense.