Hwy 308 Drainage Project Nearly Complete

When Hurricanes Gustav and Ike hit the Louisiana coast in 2008, the federal government responded to the nearly $34 billion in damages in the U.S. with grant money to help communities like Cocodrie and Galveston make safer, stronger, and smarter recoveries.

One of these CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) awards was also secured by Lafourche Parish Government, a $700,000 grant to help eliminate flooding conditions in East Golden Meadow, from the Golden Meadow Bridge going north along Hwy 308 for 1700’.

Subsidence and the rise of the Bayou Lafourche water level together over a couple of decades had transformed Hwy 308 in that area into a holding pond rather than a highway.

But the “Hwy 308 Improvement Project”, a combined road and drainage endeavor which District 9 Councilman Daniel Lorraine says is very rare, began in mid-July and will finish by the end of October.

“At first they were supposed to build a little 3’ levee on the bayou side. Instead of that they are going to raise the road 11 inches,” said Lorraine.

The project includes repaving the road, new catch basins, new culverts draining water away from the highway and sidewalks along the road.

“The roadway was collapsing and the water used to stay here 3-4-5 days. I sent it to DOT-D, they never would do anything, and then we got this project,” Lorraine continued.

Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle said it took so long to begin the project because funding comes through the state. Also, a newly elected governor in Baton Rouge forced the parish to start the request process over again.

“It took time. We worked very hard to get it started, but it has finally come to fruition,” said Cantrelle.

There has been one change order of an additional $12,000 for a special catch basin over a gas and a water line along the highway, but the project is still within budget, says Lorraine.

The project will improve drainage and the roadway for a hundred residents and several businesses in the area from Yankee Canal to East 172nd Street.

Cantrelle said the people in the area are “thrilled to death” with the project.

“It’s gonna be great when you drive down this newly paved road with reflectors and painted lines everywhere. And to see it dry all the time will be a plus,” added Lorraine.

Huey Stockstill, LLC of Houma is the contractor, and Angelette-Picciola, LLC of Larose provided the engineering and design work for the project.