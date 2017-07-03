Houma man convicted of Galliano armed robbery





A Houma man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2015 armed robbery of a Galliano couple he and another man tied up and threatened with a gun and baseball bat.

Brent LeBouef, 25, is set for sentencing July 18 before state District Judge Christopher Boudreaux in Thibodaux. In Louisiana, armed robbery carries a prison sentence of 10-99 years.

A jury voted 11-1 Thursday to convict LeBouef after deliberating for a little over two hours.

“We’re going to be seeking a hefty prison sentence on this guy when the time comes,” said District Attorney Cam Morvant. “These guys violated the sanctity of (the victims’) home when they broke in. I can’t think of anything more horrible than that, to wake up and find someone in your house.”

On May 13, 2015, deputies responded to the home of 64-year-old Jim Guidry on East 150th Street about 2:30 a.m. after Guidry and his wife reported two masked men had burst into their bedroom while they were asleep.

At the time, Guidry, who owned Big Jim’s Seafood in Golden Meadow, reportedly said the robbers took $6,000 or $7,000 from his pants pocket, a safe containing just over $100,000 and the couple’s SUV. He said they also stole about a dozen guns, including several belonging to his son, and a few silver dollars his wife had collected.

Golden Meadow Police found the SUV abandoned on Louviere Lane.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, LeBouef and Santos Dardar, 33, of Montegut, entered the home by breaking a window. Dardar’s cousin, Donald Dardar, 37, of Montegut, reportedly drove the getaway vehicle and is awaiting trial.

Santos Dardar pleaded guilty May 23, 2016, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Donald Dardar’s wife, Mandy Dardar, 30, was in the getaway vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was charged as an accessory and later pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said she had agreed to testify against the other defendants but was killed Feb. 25, 2016, in a crash on La. 308 in Larose.

Jim Guidry was killed in a crash June 8, 2015, on La. 1 just south of Golden Meadow.