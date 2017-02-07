Hometown hero excited for Coach “O” Day celebration

Word has come down from Baton Rouge that Coach Ed “BaBa” Orgeron can’t wait to attend the celebration awaiting him at the Larose Civic Center on Friday, February 17th.

He has been told of the outstanding turnout expected and the thousands of dollars being raised in his name for local non-profits and charities. The latest count shows reservations for 90 Sponsor tables of eight and another 250 individual tickets ordered. This will be one of the largest events of its kind ever to be held in the south Lafourche community.

Everyone attending the event with a ticket will be treated to a sit-down Cajun dinner, be able to see and hear dignitaries from around the state tell football stories, share local and state political info, see the South Lafourche High School band perform, receive a beautiful program, and go home with a signed Coach “O” poster commemorating the evening.

College and Pro Football analyst Mike Detillier will the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Local members of the Louisiana Football Hall of Fame, Bobby J. Hebert and Ronnie “Crocket” Estay, will provide a few football war stories, and Coach “O” will be introduced by his boss, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva.

Former LSU athletes attending will be introduced as well as members of the 1977 Tarpons State Championship team celebrating their 40th anniversary of that wonderful event.

Ed “Ba ba” Orgeron's high school jersey, #77, will also be retired during the evening ceremonies.

There may still be a few people who have no idea who Ed “Ba ba” Orgeron is and why there is so much excitement to honor him with a special day and banquet. Others may have left the area and returned not knowing what’s going on. So here is a brief history of the man this community is so proud of:

Ed “Ba ba” Orgeron, Jr., also affectionately known as Coach “O”, served as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for LSU from January, 2015 to September 25, 2016 when head coach Les Miles was fired and Orgeron was named the team's interim head coach.

On November 26, 2016, Athletic Director Joe Alleva named Coach “O” to the position of head coach of the LSU Tigers.

On July 27, 1961, Ed Orgeron Jr. was born to Edward “Ba ba” and Cornelia “CoCo” Orgeron in Larose, just north of the Intracoastal Canal. He attended South Lafourche High School where he was an outstanding football player who started every game for three seasons playing offense and defense and winning All State honors both ways.

“BaBa” Orgeron was an All-State defensive lineman on the 1977 state championship team.

He received a football scholarship to LSU but soon left school to work for the local telephone company with his dad. He later transferred to Northwestern State University where he was a 4-year starting defensive lineman from 1980 to 83.

While at NSU he received many honors including being named to the All Louisiana team and receiving the prestigious Joe Delaney Leadership Award.

It was at Northwestern where “BaBa” began his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant.

Over the past 30+ years, Ed “BaBa” Orgeron has coached at more than 10 colleges and universities across the country and from coast to coast. He also coached as a line coach for the New Orleans Saints for one year.

He's been one of the nation's top recruiters at almost every college where he worked, recruiting and coaching All Americans and future NFL players such as All Pros Reggie Bush, Warren Sapp, and Cortez Kennedy. Also, he coached All Americans and high NFL draft choices Kenechi Udeze, Shaun Cody, and Mike Patterson while at the University of Southern California.

Orgeron has coached on four National College Championship teams and been named to the Northwestern State Hall of Fame. He has also coached on teams that have won 18 bowl games, the last one being a 29-6 win in the 2016 Citrus Bowl against Louisville as LSU interim head coach.

“BaBa” Orgeron has been married to his wife, Kelly since 1996. They have three boys, Tyler, Parker, and Cody. They have been living in Mandeville for the past several years.

To show another side of “Ba ba”, he played himself in a movie along with Sandra Bullock, called “The Blind Side”. She received the Best Actress Academy Award in this 2009 Oscar-nominated movie.

Ticket sales will end on Monday, February 13 at noon. No tickets will be available after that. Anyone who has ordered tickets must pay for them by cash or check and pick them up at the Larose Civic Center or call 985-693-7355.