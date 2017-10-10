High-speed chase results in arrest





Late in the evening of Saturday, October 7th, officers were called to respond to a battery which had just occurred in Raceland.

When officers arrived they learned that Michael Ledet (age 34) had entered the home of the elderly victims, knocking down a door and demanding that they turn over the keys to their vehicle. An altercation ensued with Ledet repeatedly striking the victims leaving them both with lacerations and bruises. After the struggle, Ledet was given the keys to the vehicle and he departed the residence.

Ledet was later located driving the vehicle on Highway 316 in Gray. A traffic stop was attempted however he refused to comply and a pursuit followed wherein he continued to evade officers driving eastbound on Highway 90.

The chase continued as Ledet turned South on LA Highway 1 continuing into Lockport where he weaved his way through several streets eventually turning back onto LA 1 heading North.

Ledet was clocked at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

During the course of the chase, Ledet swerved off the roadway on three separate occasions nearly striking four law enforcement officers. His vehicle was eventually stopped by the use of spike strips in the Raceland area and he was taken into custody.

Ledet has been charged with Second Degree Battery, Simple Battery of the Infirmed, 4 counts of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Flight from and Officer, Theft, Operating a vehicle with a Suspended License, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Violation of a Stop Sign.

His bond has been set at $112,100.00 and he remains at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.