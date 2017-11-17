Happy Holidays property owners! 2017 Tax notices are in the mail





The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has begun the process of mailing out 52,020 tax notices to Lafourche Parish property owners. Of that number, 11,590 are homestead exempt and owe no taxes.

A total of $120,568,870 in property taxes are now due and can be paid online, in person, or by mail.

These taxes help fund all aspects of public service in the parish such as roads, drainage, levees, law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, ambulance services, schools, and recreation.

Payments can be made in full online at www.LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes or mailed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302.

Full payments via cash, credit card, debit card, check, or money order can also be made at the LPSO Administrative Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) and at the South Lafourche Sub-station (102 West 91st Street, Cut Off). A surcharge will apply for all card payments.

For an added convenience, customers of the following banks may pay their taxes at any Lafourche branch of their bank through December 31, 2017: First American Bank, South Lafourche Bank, State Bank & Trust, United Community Bank, and Whitney Bank.

Property taxes are due by December 31, 2017 and unpaid taxes become delinquent on January 1, 2018. Per state law, delinquent taxes accrue interest at a rate of 1% per month until paid. Beginning on April 1, 2018, the collection company will assess an additional 10% collection fee for the unpaid amount.

For those unable to pay in full by December 31, 2017, partial payments can be made by mail or at LPSO offices only. Each partial payment must be at least 25% of the total amount of property tax due, and the first partial payment must be made prior to December 31, 2017. The remaining unpaid amount is still subject to the 1% monthly penalty per state law, as well as the 10% collection fee which will be added if any unpaid amount remains as of April 1, 2018.

All unpaid taxes will also accrue additional costs associated with the tax sale. If property is sold at the tax sale, the property owner is subject to loss of the homestead exemption. Property sold at the tax sale may be redeemed up to three years from the date the property is sold, but per state law, a 5% penalty will apply as well as a monthly interest rate of 1%. The owner must contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to redeem the property.

The current property owner is responsible for all taxes due. Anyone who purchased property in 2017 may not receive a tax bill due to it being sent to the previous owner. Homeowners should check with their mortgage company before paying a bill to avoid double payment.

Property owners should direct related questions to the Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office at (985) 447-7242.

For more information about tax payments, property owners can contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 449-4431 or via the website at www.LPSO.net.