Gulf Fishery Management Council to host public meetings on Shrimp Amendment 17B

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will host a series of meetings to gather public comments on Shrimp Amendment 17B.

This Amendment considers setting shrimp harvest benchmarks, setting a target number of Federal Gulf of Mexico Shrimp permits, creating a permit pool, and allowing transit through federal waters for non-permitted shrimp vessels.

Because the Council may take final action as early as April 2017, few opportunities remain for public input.

The Louisiana meeting is set for Monday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m., at the Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma.

Another meeting is set for Tuesday, March 7, at 6:00 p.m., at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1600 East Beach Boulevard, Gulfport, MS.

The Gulf Council will also hold a public hearing webinar on Tuesday, March 21, for those who cannot attend in person. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1465688961281780737

You can also submit comments online before March 28, at