Gulf Coast oil lease sale public meetings scheduled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government will hold five public meetings around the Gulf Coast to get comments about air quality modeling and analysis for proposed region-wide oil lease sales next year.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy management says the modeling results have not yet been reviewed.
The open house-style meetings April 25 through May 1 also will take comments on other aspects of a draft environmental impact statement.
They'll run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 outside New Orleans, April 27 in Houston, May 1 in Pensacola, Florida; May 2 in Mobile, Alabama; and May 3 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Comments may also be mailed to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or sent through the regulations.gov web portal, under Docket No. BOEM-2017-0001.
The 45-day comment period ends May 15.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Posted on Tue, April 4, 2017
by Associated Press