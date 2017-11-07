Governor’s office staff to be in Mathews Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Constituent Services’ new program, Constituent Services on the Geaux, is an opportunity for the office to meet with constituents face to face and offer assistance with questions and concerns regarding state agencies.



Governor’s office staff will be at the Lafourche Government Complex in Mathews, 4876 Hwy. 1, on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to hear your concerns and answer any questions.

“This office has a very important job, engaging with hundreds of constituents across Louisiana everyday helping them resolve some of their most pressing problems, and I am excited that Deputy Chief of Staff Johnny Anderson and his staff will now visit communities statewide to meet in-person with the great people we serve,” said Gov. Edwards. “Being accessible to our citizens is one of my top priorities, and I’m proud that staff members are always responsive, respectful and do their best to help everyone.”

Constituent Services receives nearly 1000 inquiries each week from within the state and around the country. In addition to the new outreach effort, Constituent Services can be reached via email at constituent.services@la.gov or at 225-342-7015.

“This is a great opportunity to bring the governor’s office to the people,” said Dept. Chief of Staff Johnny Anderson. “Our goal is to reach as much of the state as possible this year, and we certainly hope that citizens will make every effort to come see us as we tour the state.”