Gov. asks Louisianans to share how Medicaid Expansion has helped

Gov. John Bel Edwards is launching an initiative to collect the stories of Louisianans whose lives have been impacted by new health insurance coverage through Medicaid expansion in Louisiana.

Citizens are encouraged to fill out the short survey and share their story on the governor’s website, http://gov.louisiana.gov/share-your-story.

“I am asking Louisianans who have enrolled in Medicaid expansion to share their stories with my office so we can learn more about the very real effects the program is having on the lives of our citizens and share their success stories with members of Congress as they consider replacing the Affordable Care Act,” said Gov. Edwards. “I’ve often said Medicaid expansion is the easiest big decision I’ve made since taking office, and I’m excited to hear from those who are receiving lifesaving care, for the first time in some cases."

Survey responses will be used to help Gov. Edwards advocate for the continuation of Medicaid expansion as Congress debates the possible repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Since coverage began in July 2016 through Medicaid expansion, over more than 408,000 working Louisianans have gained access to health care, and the state is projected to save nearly $200 million, funds that are being used to fund education, TOPS and our partner hospitals around the state.

Under Medicaid expansion:

- More than 62,000 patients have received preventive care treatments.

- More than 5,700 patients have been screened for breast cancer, with 74 diagnosed with breast cancer.

- 5,900 patients have received colon cancer screenings.

- More than 1,300 patients have been diagnosed with diabetes.