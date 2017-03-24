Golden Meadow skatepark officially opens

After years in development and some delays, the Golden Meadows skate park officially opened after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

The skate park, which the town has been trying to complete for around four years, said Mayor Joey Bouziga, has already seen major success as local skateboarders have flocked to it in droves.

"It's being used a lot. I didn't know we had that many skateboarders in the area," Bouziga said. "It's being used every day since we finished it last month. I don't know if these kids are going to school, because there's always someone there. It's being well received by the young people.”

John Plaisance, president of J. Plaisance Inc., the firm in charge of the engineering phase of the project, said everyone was glad that the park opened and is being used so much.

"We're very excited to have provided this service, and we're glad to see the use it's getting and the pleasure it's giving to the skaters of the area," Plaisance said.

The park includes multiple ramps, grind rails and two quarter pipes. Spohn Ranch Skateparks in Los Angeles assisted in the project, which was a joint effort between the town of Golden Meadow and Lafourche Parish. It cost about $340,000, although the original budget was $250,000.

Lafourche Parish Councilman Armand Autin said the park is a "very nicely engineered project that will last for many years" and shows what can be accomplished when local governments works together.

"The success of this project is a testament to the potential that exists when several political entities combine their resources and work together," Autin said.

Autin also said he has seen firsthand that the park is getting the area's young people on their skateboards and staying active, including his own son, which he said is "awesome."

"My 25-year-old son, Joseph, quit skateboarding a long time ago, but with the convenience of a local park, he's dusted off his board and has been visiting it on his lunch break," Autin said.

-- Staff Writer Dan Boudreaux can be reached at 857-2204 or dan.boudreaux@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_boudreaux.